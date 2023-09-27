“If the General Secretary is lamenting over whether I informed him or not, was there a responsibility or requirement on my part to inform them?”.

These were the words of former New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirant, Alan Kyerematen when asked about the concerns of the party over his mode of resignation.

Alan Kyerematen resigned from the NPP on Monday, September 25, and declared his intention to run as an independent candidate in the 2024 elections.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday to formally respond to the former Trade Minister’s move, the General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua (JFK) said the NPP was disappointed.

JFK said there was no formal communication from Mr. Kyerematen ahead of the public announcement.

This, according to him, makes Mr Kyerematen’s decision premeditated.

However, JFK said the party respects the decision.

But Mr Kyerematen has fought off the claims, stating he wrote to the party before announcing his resignation.

“What does that mean to inform the party? What else is required administratively? If I am part of a party and I want to exit, the administration requirement is to inform them,” he stated on Accra-based TV3.

