Dancehall artiste, Emmanuel Aikins, 28, known in music circles as ‘Unrully Crank’ died after he was allegedly involved in a fight with his colleague dancehall artiste, Bright Ellis, also known as ‘Shadow’ in Cape Coast.

The brawl, which started on social media, became physical on Sunday at the Victoria Park around 3:00pm when fans of the duo attacked themselves verbally over who the best Cape Coast Dancehall artiste is.

Information gathered indicated that the argument led to a fight through which he was stabbed.

Central Regional Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Sgt. Evans Entie, in an interview, confirmed the incident, adding that, the deceased was rushed to the Cape Coast Metropolitan Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body has been deposited at the Bakaano mortuary for autopsy while police have launched investigations into the matter.