The days are hard and people are not smiling as they look for every possible means to make money at all costs.

A legendary Nigerian musician, Queen Salawa Abeni, cried out as an unnamed person sent her messages to blackmail her with her unclothed photos in his/her possession.

The person went further to tell the singer that if she does not want the photos released to the general public she should negotiate.

Communicating with Salawa through WhatsApp number, the blackmailer sent the singer two of the photos and threatened to release more should she flout the orders.

The blackmailer promised to send a video burning all her photos should she pay up the required amount.

Rather than play ball, Salawa Abeni took to her social media handle, Instagram, to not only share her chat with the unnamed blackmailer, but also posted the photos the person is laying claim to as a means to siphon money from her.

The singer cried out that at her age, almost 60 years old, somebody will want to blackmail her with photos taken when she was younger just to tarnish her name and career she had built for over 45 years.

With the photos now in public domain, the blackmailer has nothing to taunt her with anymore.

Read the chats below:

View this post on Instagram

Good morning my Family, friends and Fans. I have something very important to tell you and I will really appreciate your audience. I am very disappointed that someone somewhere will try to tarnish my image and threaten to destroy my career of over 45 years. This morning, I received messages from somebody threatening to expose very old pictures of me and in the process, blackmailing me for money. These could’ve been pictures of me in the hospital or even with my partner, but is this what has become of us?? I plead with everybody out there to be very careful as our current situation has made people very desperate. I am almost 60 years old, I have worked very hard and made a name for myself for somebody to believe that they can threaten and trample on my feelings, this is very sad. So I have decided to share the messages and pictures sent by this person with everyone for you all to see! Thank you and God bless you! For you the blackmailer, I refuse to be bullied by you as I’m sure that I’m old enough to be your MOTHER!!

A post shared by 👑 Queen Salawa Abeni 👑 (@officialsalawaabeni) on

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR