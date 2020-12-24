Tema-based musician Nanky this year decided to join the annual Tema Festival Health Walk that takes place in December every year.

The musician in an interview with Joy News disclosed he decided to take part this year to support the cause and also to exercise.

Nanky also disclosed that he used this opportunity to get his fans together since he hasn’t been able to perform or socialise with them since the Covid-19 disease emerged.

For the year 2021, The ‘Happiness’ hitmaker revealed that all plans after the release of his EP has been pushed to next year and has plans to release an album early next year few months after a successful release of his REMEDY EP.

Watch the video below: