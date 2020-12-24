It can be difficult to get children to go to sleep on a regular evening, let alone on Christmas Eve.

The excitement of what the next day holds, the anticipation of Santa Claus’ visit keeps them wide awake sometimes past their bedtime.

So what can you do to calm them down and ensure they drift of peacefully at a more reasonable hour?

If you’ve been wondering this, you’re in luck, as sleep expert and the founder of Kally Sleep, Ori Leslau, has shared his top tips for getting your little ones to sleep on December 24.

Here’s a look at his five suggestions of things you can try….

His first tip is to get outside during the day for some fresh air.

He explains: “Enjoying time outside during the day goes a long way towards a good night’s sleep, as fresh air makes our bodies produce more serotonin, which in turn leaves us feeling happy and relaxed.

“We naturally burn more energy when we’re outdoors too (especially in chillier weather) so it’s the perfect way to tire the kids out!”

Secondly, he advises sticking to your normal routine as much as possible, despite the holiday.

They're excited for Santa to come visit

“This one might be easier said than done but it’s still worth keeping as much of a normal routine as you can – even if it takes longer or happens later than usual!

“Chat to your little ones about tomorrow, how it’s going to be different and what they can expect. Then try to get back to normal bedtime routines once January comes around.”

Another top tip is to avoid letting the kids have any late-night snacks before bed.

Ori says: “One of the best things about Christmas is the food! Whilst it’s lovely to indulge, keep an eye on how much sugar your kids are consuming.

“Sugar can stimulate the body (we’ve all heard of ‘sugar highs’) which can then have a negative effect on quality of sleep. Too much sugar can also make it hard to get to sleep in the first place.

“Choose a cut off time a few hours before bedtime and avoid offering sweets and sugary treats after this time.”

These tips will help them sleep

His fourth tip is to offer a bedtime distraction, to help them settle down – such as listening to an audiobook or soft, gentle music.

“If your child’s brain is buzzing with excitement on Christmas Eve and sleep is looking less and less likely, try getting them to settle with an audiobook or some quiet music.

“It might well help them to focus their minds on something, rather than laying there attempting to sleep before Santa arrives. Once they’re calm and settled they’re much more likely to nod off naturally.”

And finally, make sure you all have some time on Christmas Eve to sit back and relax together.

The expert adds: “Let’s face it, it’s been a crazy year, So why not take the time on Christmas Eve to chill out together as a family – do some baking, enjoy a film or play a game perhaps.

“Set aside some time away from the internet or mobile phones and you’ll be amazed at how everyone relaxes and the kids calm down a lot too.

“A great way to relax young toddlers is by using some basic relaxation techniques. Cuddle them tightly to you while you breathe deeply and you’ll both feel calmer and de-stressed.”

There you have it, folks. Good luck getting those little ones to sleep tonight!