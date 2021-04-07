The Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, has advised the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to be circumspect in some of his utterances.

According to the Asawase Member of Parliament (MP), since the Suame MP needs the support of the opposition in Parliament to ensure a smooth operation of the Executive, he must not be heard saying certain things that undermine the intelligence of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentarians.

“When you are the Leader of the House, there are certain things, it is better not said by you because what you say and do force people to make their minds, and when you now need them to push government business, it becomes difficult.

“You may have your view, but if it were me, I wouldn’t say that in the public. I may have it as a view sitting in Parliament but because I am Majority Leader who wants government business to run in the House, I will not be the one saying this,” he said.

His comments come after Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu on JoyNews’ The Probe Sunday that the recent conduct by the Minority in the 8th Parliament indicated that some NDC legislators have been brainwashed and not informed on some Parliamentary practices.

According to the Suame MP, although he seeks to work with the Minority due to the numbers of each Caucus in the House, their actions appear to be that of an “obstructionist opposition party.”

But speaking to Luv FM’s Erastus Asare Donkor, the Asawase MP described as unfortunate the utterances of the Majority Leader.

He said Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s comments smack of lack of leadership for somebody whose side needs to build consensus to drive government’s business.

“Parliament is not for professors, it not for the one-side-fit view. Mr Kyei-Mensah is one of the experienced MPs that we have but I do not think like him. And you have seen us on the floor many times based on the standing orders and having banter. I disagree with him and vice-versa.

“But me disagreeing with him doesn’t give him the right to say that I have been brainwashed because that is my understanding and I am pursuing it and I am also using the same rules,” he stated.

He added that: “For him to say that some Minority MPs have been brainwashed; it is unfortunate. It doesn’t also help in the consensus-building.”