An accident involving multiple trucks at the Ofankor barrier near Pokuase on the Nsawam-Accra Highway has caused a heavy vehicular traffic.

The accident reportedly occurred in the early hours of Friday, May 13, 2022.

The driver of a truck transporting millet according to an eyewitness failed its brake and crashed into a faulty vehicle parked on the stretch.

The witness told Adom News another truck also transporting cocoa toppled on the side while the head detached from the body.

The accident scene.

This was in an attempt to swerve a few minutes later after a cargo truck driver ahead pulled an instant brake.

Though the vehicles have been badly damaged, all occupants escaped unhurt.

The first two trucks have since been towed to a nearby police station while personnel are at the scene to direct traffic.

Efforts are underway to offload the bags of millet and cocoa into new trucks.