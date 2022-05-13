A man who disguised himself as a woman and was married for 16 months has claimed his plan was successful due to his Satanism cult.

Morris Muchena wed his partner in November 2020, and he has been performing all his marital duties as expected.

He was, however exposed by his childhood peers who identified him following a recent female soccer match between his team and another one from Chisuko Village — which happens to be his original hometown.

One of the soccer players who was in the match said they identified him despite the wig he donned.

“We challenged him to remove his wig, but he refused. He said if he removed it he would disappear for 24 hours. We were frightened and waited for his husband, Andrew, to come.

When Andrew arrived, he was shocked. He said he had not realized that he was sharing the same bed with a man. Andrew said it was the end of their marriage”.

On how he managed to deceive everyone including his husband, Morris said his satanic cult helps him to change in a woman at night to satisfy his husband in bed.

Morris’ in-laws and other villagers said they had suspected he was a man due to his masculinity.

After he was summoned to a traditional court, he confessed to being a man.

Morris was a teacher at a private school in before he stopped reporting for duty at the time of his ‘marriage’.

Both Norris and his husband, Andrew have since been locked up on charges of sodomy.

“This is a clear case of sodomy. How can one’s organs change at night and revert back to normal during the day? It appears like they were consenting parties and that is homosexuality. These are some of the bizarre things that are happening in our communities. Society frowns upon such acts,” said a Police Inspector.