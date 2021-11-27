The Multimedia Group has collaborated with the Ayawaso Central Ghana Health Service (GHS) to administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to the general public against Covid-19.

This comes on the back of the government’s directive to all persons to get vaccinated ahead of Christmas festivities or risk being denied entry into event venues.

The exercise dubbed, ‘Multimedia Vaccination Drive’ was patronised by residents in and around Kokomlemle.

The General Manager in charge of Sales and Marketing at the Multimedia Group, Max Fugar, explained the exercise was rolled out for the company’s numerous clients and residents.

“Government has given a directive that everyone who would attend any event in December, should be vaccinated, and as a listening company and a business that cares about their audience and clients, we decided to organise this exercise,’’ he said.

Mr Fugar, however, stated they were able to achieve this with the help of the GHS and the Ayawaso Central Assembly to bring the vaccine to the doorstep of their audience.

According to him, the vaccination exercise was to end on Friday, November 26, 2021, however, due to the numbers still trooping in, it has been extended to Tuesday, November 30.

‘’Initially it was supposed to end on Friday but looking at the number, we have engaged the GHS and they have agreed that we should extend the exercise,’’ he revealed.

He, therefore, urged Ghanaians who have not been vaccinated to take advantage of this opportunity to help fight the pandemic.

Some beneficiaries of the programme, speaking in an interview, commended the two institutions for facilitating a convenient vaccination process.

Alexander Owusu disclosed he came all the way from Kumasi to get the jab after he heard the announcement on Adom TV.

They went on to urge all Ghanaians who are yet to get vaccinated to do so, especially as the country’s active cases keep increasing by the day.