The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has stated that the party will not shy away from bold and unpopular decisions.

John Boadu was speaking at a press conference in Sunyani as part of a regional tour and engagement with party communicators.

The exercise is to train and strengthen their effectiveness to communicate and thereby galvanise support towards consensus building on government policies and programmes.

He said taking bold and unpopular decisions has been the hallmark of the NPP government but says all such decisions have yielded immeasurable results for the country.

He recounted among others the unpopular decision by former president John Kufuor administration to opt for the Highly Indebted Poor Countries Initiative (HIPC).

“That initial unipolar decision helped to create fiscal space for Ghana to develop beneficial social intervention schemes including free maternal health care, national health insurance scheme, capitation grant for basic schools, school feeding program, mass transportation and employment generation through national employment program,” he explained.

He further stated that it took the bold decision of the NPP government to turn around the fortunes of Ghana National Petroleum Company to strike oil in commercial quantities

“The Kufuor NPP government provided workable solutions in the face of difficulties to transform Ghana from a HIPC country in 2001 to a lower-middle-income country in a record time of eight years,” he added.

Mr Boadu contrasted this sharply with the record of the NDC and described the NDC as good for the infamous Dumsor.

He stressed bold decisions typical of the NPP government led to the clean up of the financial sector saving 4.2 million of depositors’ funds.

He said the challenging times occasioned by the covid-19 pandemic call for innovative measures and E levy is the way to go and called for objective discussion and consensus-building around the issue.

It is estimated that E-commerce will hit 1 trillion Ghana cedis by the end of the year.



Mr Boadu has, therefore, urged

the government to be resolute and firm and continue to take the necessary decisions that will benefit the people.