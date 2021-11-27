The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has indicated that 6% of the population has been fully vaccinated.

Speaking on the Super Morning Show, on November 26, 2021, Director of Public Health at the GHS, Dr Franklin Asiedu Bekoe, added that 20% of the population has so far received at least a shot of the Covid-19 vaccines.

“As at Wednesday, 5,007,731 vaccines, which is about 20% of Ghanaians have been administered and then we have 6.1% that have fully vaccinated,” he said.

This is in contrast with the government’s initial target of getting 20 million people vaccinated by the end of 2021.

During the show, Dr Bekoe explained that the target has not been met due to various factors including the reluctance of citizens to take the vaccines and constraints associated with the procurement of the vaccines.

“There was a challenge at the beginning of the vaccination. There was this hullabaloo about the side effects of the AstraZeneca,” he said.

Nonetheless, he said the Service is still bent on attaining its goal. “Our current goal as the Ghana Health Service, is to get people to take the vaccines,” he said.

He disclosed that the government is committed to buying 17m doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.