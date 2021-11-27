One person is feared death after fight broke out at Adoko funeral home and mortuary at Gomoa Akotsi in the Central Region.

According to reports, the families were fighting over a hearse to carry their corpses when the incident occurred.

Adom News correspondent, Kofi Adjei, who visited the scene, reported that the families had made arrangement to pay their last respects to the dead but there was no hearse to convey the dead.

So, when the only hearse arrived at the funeral home, the young men rushed on the driver which resulted in the fight.

Out of anger, Kofi Adjei, one of the young men, was hit with a stone on the head, bled profusely and fell unconscious.

The hearse driver, he added, also sustained severe injuries during the scuffle.