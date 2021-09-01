The Multimedia Group is heading to court over false and defamatory statements made by the Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong.

The MP in July 2021, made allegations that sought to portray the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kwasi Twum, Joy FM, and the organisation at large as unethical, unprofessional, and criminal.

This was on his media platforms and was widely circulated by two online portals but attracted caution from the company’s lawyers.

“In the month of July 2021 the MP for Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong, made and repeated false and defamatory statements on his media platforms spurning caution issued by our lawyers on 13th July 2021,” parts of the statement read.

A statement issued by MGL’s Management said the decision, therefore, to sue is to offer the MP the opportunity to present his evidence of the claims in court.

“Joy FM, The Multimedia Group, and the Chief Executive Officer, Kwasi Twum have been compelled and have taken a firm decision to afford the MP, his media organisation, and three (3) of his employees, the opportunity to prove the allegations in court.

“The two other online publications that “circulated the outright falsehoods without care or any attempt to verify the allegations” are also joined to the suit,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, as part of the company’s evidence, the broadcasts and publications as well as associated defamatory commentary have been carefully and meticulously gathered and formally transcribed and translated.

Read the full statement below:

ALSO READ: