Brazil legend Pele sent a good luck message on social media to Cristiano Ronaldo after his transfer from Juventus back to Manchester United was confirmed.

Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford was made official on Deadline Day, and the five-time Balon d’Or winner posted an emotional message to the fans saying he is back where he belongs.

Pele commented on the Portugal star’s post: “There is no better feeling than conquering the world and returning home. Always be happy, Cristiano.”

Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 games for United between 2003 and 2009, winning three Premier League titles, the Champions League, the FA Cup and two League Cups.

“Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday,” Ronaldo said.

“I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again. I’m looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead.”

Pele in good health after routine exams

Pele said on Tuesday that he was undergoing routine exams in hospital and that he was in good health, denying a report of a more serious health issue.

He wrote on social media: “Guys, I didn’t faint and I’m in very good health. I went for my routine exams, which I had not been able to do before because of the pandemic.”

A representative for Pele said he would be released from the hospital on Tuesday.

The 78-year-old had received treatment in hospital in Paris back in April after suffering from a severe urinary infection.