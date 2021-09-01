A middle-aged man, Chibisi Irem, on Tuesday chopped off his girlfriend’s hand for allegedly dating another man in Ebonyi.

The incident, it was gathered, took place at Ishieke community, in the Ebonyi Local Government Area of the state, where the lovers run a restaurant.

Investigations by PUNCH Metro revealed that Irem had warned his girlfriend Chinyere, on many occasions of her alleged infidelity with another man in the area and asked her to desist from dating the man, all to no avail.

Miss Chinyere, it was alleged, continued dealing with the man, until trouble broke out between her and Irem, on Tuesday morning.

Irem allegedly attacked his girlfriend when they were in their restaurant serving customers.

The Ebonyi State Command confirmed the incident.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Loveth Odah, said, “Police in Ebonyi State are on the trail of a young man whose name was given as Chibisi Irem, who allegedly attacked his girlfriend with a machete at Isieke in Ebonyi Local Government Area.

“The incident occurred following a misunderstanding between the two lovers at a joint being managed by them.

“The girl suffered cuts on her upper arm as a result of the machete attack. The victim has been rushed to a hospital for medical attention.”

