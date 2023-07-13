MultiChoice Ghana, the leading provider of pay-tv services in Ghana, at a ceremony at the Senior Correctional Centre, Accra, donated a decoder pre-loaded with a one-year DStv subscription and a 43-inch Television set to the centre.

This initiative is part of its 30th-anniversary celebrations activities.

It aims to enhance the quality of life and well-being of the juvenile inmates at this correctional centre by providing them with access to quality television programming.

MultiChoice Ghana recognises the importance of ensuring that these unfortunate inmates should have opportunities for engagement, connection, and entertainment.

Television programming can play a significant role in achieving these objectives, allowing the residents to stay informed, entertained, and connected with the outside world.

By donating a decoder pre-loaded with a one-year subscription and a 43-inch Television set, MultiChoice aims to empower these juvenile inmates of the Senior Correctional Centre and help in reforming their minds to more positive attributes.

The set-up will provide access to various channels, offering diverse content that includes news, entertainment, educational programs, sports and more.

Presenting the items, the Managing Director of MultiChoice Ghana, Alex Okyere said “We are delighted to present this decoder and TV to Senior Correctional Centre. We believe in the power of entertainment and media to transform lives, and we hope that this donation will positively impact the lives of these juveniles by keeping them connected to the world and enhancing their overall well-being.”

The donation process involved close collaboration between MultiChoice Ghana, The Tariq Lamptey Foundation and the administration of the Senior Correctional Centre.

Mr Solomon Appiah: the Second-in-Command (2iC) of SCC, further added, “We would like to extend our gratitude to the management and staff of Senior Correctional Centre for their cooperation throughout this process. We look forward to witnessing the positive impact this donation will have on the inmates.”

Additionally, we would carefully select the appropriate channels to screen to meet the facility’s requirements, ensuring compatibility and adherence to all regulations or restrictions in place.

Mr Appiah explained that the Centre, which was formerly known as the Ghana Borstal Institute, is the only correctional institution in the country that admits young offenders between the ages of 13 and 20 to be reformed. The inmates of the Senior Correctional Centre expressed their appreciation for the generous donation.