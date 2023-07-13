There was a mild drama in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos state on Wednesday, July 12, as a nominal complainant, James Bassey, broke down in tears to beg for leniency for a dry cleaner, Pius Savoir, who was sentenced to one month for stealing.

The Prosecution counsel told the court that the convict stole a pressing iron and N20,000, property of Bassey, the complainant.

Delivering judgment in the case, the Chief Magistrate sentenced Savior following his guilty plea and presentation of the facts of the case.

Noting that he is a first-time offender, the court was lenient.

The Magistrate, thereby, sentenced Savior to one-month imprisonment, to spend seven days in prison and the remaining three weeks in a police station, where he would be reporting daily for community service.

Immediately after the Magistrate pronounced her ruling, Bassey burst into tears and pleaded that the convict should be pardoned.

“My Lord, I don’t have wife or children, it is this convict that always takes care of me. He used to help me to do all my domestic work and massage me, but the habit of stealing my things is too much, that is why I reported him when he stole my money and pressing iron. If you sentence him to prison now, nobody will be assisting me and this could lead to my death,” he said