A Basic School teacher at Asante Akyem Agogo in the Ashanti Region has been brutally killed for allegedly pursuing another man’s girlfriend.

The victim, Maxwell Opoku, 37, was reportedly attacked by an unknown masked man on the night of Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

He succumbed to his injuries at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Maxwell Opoku, who worked as a teacher at Saint Augustin R/C Junior High School in Agogo, was assaulted by the unidentified assailant shortly after meeting a 22-year-old seamstress near the school at around 9:00 pm on that fateful day.

According to witnesses, the teacher screamed in pain, crying out for help as he was being attacked. Those who rushed to the scene found him lying in a pool of blood.

The suspect inflicted multiple machete wounds on Mr Opoku, targeting his head, hands, and other parts of his body.

It has been reported that the teacher had previously received threats from an unidentified individual regarding his relationship with the young seamstress.

Assembly member for Agogo Obuase Electoral Area, Enock Asiedu, confirmed the incident noting that, the police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

He added that the girl involved has been apprehended by the police to aid in the investigation.