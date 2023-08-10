MultiChoice Ghana, has introduced a new package, known as the GOtv Supa-plus, to the lineup of existing packages on GOtv.

This exciting new package brings an unmatched level of entertainment to subscribers, offering an extensive array of over 70 channels and exclusive content.

With GOtv Supa+, viewers gain access to a wide selection of top-tier content making it the ultimate choice for viewers who seek high-quality entertainment. This impressive lineup includes sports, entertainment, lifestyle and kiddies channels.

Speaking to joy business on the new package, Managing Director of the MultiChoice Ghana, Alex Okyere said, his outfit remained dedicated to offering top-notch entertainment and sports content that cater to the varying interests of their audience.

“Most of the GOTv subscribers are saying can’t we get the premier league on GOTv, So we’ve listened. That’s the GOtv Supa-plus which will have all the premier league matches so all the big teams in the league will have them on Supa-plus. It’s just ¢255”.

Head of Marketing at Multichoice, Afua Kissi-Nyame explained how viewers who seek high-quality entertainment can access this super plus package.

“If you are an existing subscriber, all you need to do is to dial *759# and follow the prompt and then you upgrade. If you do not have your GoTv decoder yet you visit any of our dealers and branches nationwide, acquire a GOTv to Supa plus”.

Meanwhile, the company says its will continue to provide unbeatable local and international series to its customers.