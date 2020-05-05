A bulldozer operator of about 30 years has died in an illegal mining pit after the mud swallowed him with the heavy equipment at Essuowin in the Amansie West District in the Ashanti region.

Joseph Yeboah was reclaiming degraded land when the machine tipped over into the soggy part of the pit on Monday.

Nhyira FM’s Nana Yaw Gyimah, who visited the scene of the tragedy, reports that it took security personnel and community members over 12 hours to retrieve remains of the deceased.