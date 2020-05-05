Four hundred and fifty-three persons who have tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19) but are asymptomatic are in isolation centres across the country.

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye, disclosed this at a press briefing in Accra on May 5.

He said of the number in isolation, 339 are in Accra with 85 in the Eastern region.

He further noted that nine more are in isolation in the Ashanti region.

Dr Aboagye said isolation was a critical step in stopping the viral infection and therefore urged community leaders to encourage those who have tested positive but are not showing any symptoms to adhere to the isolation protocol because they can transmit the virus.

Ghana has recorded 2,719 Covid-19 cases with 18 deaths. The country has, however, recorded 294 recoveries.