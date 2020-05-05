A female police officer has gotten the attention of some Nigerian men on Twitter because of her beauty and baby face.

Owolafe Omoadoni, a police officer recruited in 2018, recently joined Twitter with the nick name Baby Cop.

Though she started posting less than 24 hours ago, some Nigerian men have flooded her replies, professing love for her and begging to be arrested by her.

ALSO READ:

Below are photos of the police officer and reactions from Twitter users: