Black Stars midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso, has penned an emotional message to his friend Christian Atsu, stating that he misses the Hatalyaspor winger who is yet to be found after the earthquake in Turkey.

Wakaso took to his Facebook wall to disclose that he has been watching all the good moments he had with his buddy, stating he cannot wait to see him.

“Can’t stop watching our good times miss you bro can’t wait to see you,” he said.

This is Wakaso’s second message since Atsu was declared missing with the first one being false reports of the winger being found.

Christian Atsu has been trapped in the wreckage for nine days now after the earthquake in Turkey.