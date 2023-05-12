The assistant coach of King Faisal, Godwin Ablordey, is confident his side will beat the Nsoatreman hurdle to book a spot in the final of the MTN FA Cup over the weekend

The Kumasi-based side is up against betPawa Ghana Premier League rivals Nsoatreman at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday, 14, as they battle for a spot in the last two of the competition.

Ahead of the fixture, Ablordey, who once was a winner of the competition with Asante Kotoko, has expressed optimism about King Faisal’s chances.

“We are much prepared. I have spoken to the players at the training grounds. I have won this trophy as a player at both Hearts of Oak and Kotoko. I won it again as a technical team member at Kotoko. I have challenged the players to win it,” Ablordey said.

Despite the cup game being closer than any other competition, the club’s assistant adds that the aim for King Faisal is to fight and stay in Ghana’s top flight for another season.

“We are thinking about the League more. We will manage the team and make one or two changes against Nsoatreman FC but whatever the case, we are going to beat them on Sunday,” he added.

King Faisal are in the relegation zone after amassing just 36 points from 30 games played this campaign in the league.

