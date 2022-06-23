Public Relations Officer [PRO] of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, has touted his side as underdogs ahead of their MTN FA Cup final against Bechem United.

The Rainbow club, which won three domestic trophies last season, finished the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season at the 6th position with 46 points.

On the other side, Bechem United finished the season at the 3rd position with 54 points.

Ahead of the game on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Opare Addo, speaking in an interview, admitted that Bechem United are in good form and will be touted by many to win the trophy.

According to him, his side will be underdogs ahead of the game but he is convinced his outfit will prove their critics wrong.

“It is obvious that Bechem United are in a good form and they finished in a better position compared to ours,” he said on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

READ ALSO

“They had a good campaign and without a doubt, they have quality players. In the Premier League, they held us to a goalless game at the Accra Sports Stadium, and at Bechem, we played a 1-1 draw.

“But this is the FA and many have touted Bechem United to win the trophy because they are in good form. We are underdogs and we are fine with that but I believe the players will prove their critics wrong on Sunday.

“I am confident we will defend our trophy on Sunday despite the underdog tag,” he added.

The much-anticipated game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.