A seven-year-old girl, Rachel Yram, has presented a copy of her book titled More Nice City to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

This was on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Manhyia Palace.

One of the opening pages of her book has the image of the Asantehene embossed.

The little girl and her family were welcomed to the palace in a brief but colourful ceremony.

Rachel’s family during the presentation disclosed she wrote the book when she was only six years old.