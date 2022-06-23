Farmers at Nkwanta South of the Oti Region who received the cashew seedlings some three years ago have started harvesting to make profits.

With cashew nut gradually becoming a major cash-crop in Ghana, the government in 2017 intensified the efforts to improve the production in the years ahead.

Among this effort was the launch a policy for Rural Development and Income Generation, under the National Tree Crop programme dubbed ‘Planting for Export and Rural Development’.

During a visit to some cashew farms, Adom News observed the positive impact since the launch of the programme has coaxed other prospects to venture in its cultivation.

Over 2,500 farmers have received 480,000 cashew seedlings from the government since the launch of the programme in 2018 at Nkwanta South.

Speaking to Adom News, Jonas Genyige, a farmer, expressed his delight in the positive growth of the cashew production after less than three years through the government’s initiative.

According to him, this initiative has helped him generate more income and improved his life significantly.

However, the Municipal Chief Executive Officer for Nkwanta South, Bright Kwame Lenwah, has urged the youth to engage in cashew cultivation and other farming activities to enhance their livelihood.

Awudu Mubakar, the municipal Agriculture Director, also advised the farmers to take good care of the seedlings to augment the government’s initiative.