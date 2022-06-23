The Queen mother of Mampong Traditional Area, Nana Agyakoma Difie II, has graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

She was part of several students who passed out during the 2021 Special Congregation.

Nana Difie II was awarded a certificate in Chieftaincy and Traditional Leadership, which is a new course introduced at the university.

The course entails customary law, constitutional law, and administrative law, chieftaincy and arbitration.

It offered students the opportunity to appreciate certain components of law as traditional rulers including human rights and the chieftaincy institution.