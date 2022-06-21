Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu, has expressed his disappointment following their humiliating defeat against Real Tamale United [RTU] on Sunday.

The Phobians suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat at the hands of RTU in the final game of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Before that, Hearts had failed to register a win in their last four matches – losing to Great Olympics, Eleven Wonders, King Faisal, and drawing with Karela United.

“Really, really bad, I don’t know what to say. I think that we made a lot of mistakes during this match and we have a lot of work to do,” Boadu said following the defeat to RTU.

READ ALSO

Hearts of Oak who won three trophies last season finished the campaign on the 6th position with 46 points

Samuel Boadu and his charges have the chance to salvage their season as they come up against Bechem United in the FA Cup final at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on June 26, 2022.