Members of Parliament (MPs), particularly from the rural parts of Ghana, have lamented the non-availability of electricity in their constituencies and the discomfort and negative impact on livelihoods.

The MPs poured their lamentations spontaneously in Parliament on Friday when the Minister of Energy, Dr Mathew Opoku-Prempeh, was answering questions on stalled rural electrification projects.

The Legislators claimed the lack of electricity in their communities has created a lot of developmental challenges with the local economy affected and therefore made a mockery of the digitalisation move by the government.

Krachi Nchummuru MP, Solomon Kuyon, said public servants such as teachers, nurses and others hardly accept postings to such areas, also it is affecting healthcare and quality education.

Amenfi East MP, Nicholas Amankwaah, disclosed electrification works have been stalled in communities such as Abeneso, Todzi, Ethiopia forest, Camp, and KTK since 2016.

Meanwhile, the minister has assured Parliament and all the MPs that work on rural electrification projects and new ones were being pursued.