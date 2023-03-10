Former Ghana international, Yaw Preko, has praised Chris Hughton for sticking with most of the Black Stars’ players.

The 64-year-old former Tottenham boss on Thursday announced a 25-man squad for the doubleheader against Angola later this month.

The core of the players that played at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar have been recalled for the games.

However, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Ibrahim Danlad, Fatawu Issahaku and Baba Rahman have been left out of the squad.

But Preko, speaking to Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, has praised the former Brighton manager for maintaining the core of the playing body.

“I believe he is being cautious in the call-up not to invite players he does not know much,” he said.

“As time goes on he might do changes but for now I do not think he needs to rush and do changes in the squad.

“He will use this match to have a core team he can build on so for now I do not think people should begrudge him for the players he has invited.”

READ ALSO

Preko also implored local players to improve their performance after they were left out of the squad.

“The local players need to raise their game and see how it goes. I do not think Chris Hughton has watched the local league enough to be inviting local players.”

Ghana will play Angola in Kumasi on March 23 before travelling to Luanda for the reverse fixture four days later.

The Black Stars are joint top of Group E alongside Angola with both teams with four points after two games.

The playing body are expected to arrive in town next week with Chris Hughton also expected to be unveiled in Kumasi on March 20.