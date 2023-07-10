

A distressing case of child trafficking came to light during an investigation into an NGO, International Justice Mission’s Operation Hilltop, which occurred in 2019.

As a result, a boy and his sibling were removed from their family, and their mother, Mawusi Amlade, was sentenced to five years in prison.

However, the circumstances surrounding this case have since taken a surprising and complicated turn as found in the latest BBC documentary dubbed The Night They Came For Our Children.

For Ms. Amlade, the most agonizing aspect of her imprisonment was the separation from her children and the uncertainty surrounding their well-being.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=TKHKjZ77RC0%3Ffeature%3Doembed

She expressed her anguish, stating, “I had no idea where my children had been taken, and they were all I could think about.” This emotional turmoil was brought to the attention of the BBC Africa Eye team during their investigation.

Two years later, a remarkable series of events unfolded, leading to the quashing of Ms. Amlade’s conviction. This occurred following an intervention by the Sudreau Global Justice Institute, an independent US NGO that collaborates with the International Justice Mission (IJM).

Sudreau not only facilitated Ms. Amlade’s release through an appeal process but also highlighted her case as a miscarriage of justice in a fundraising campaign.

However, an Instagram post by Sudreau’s official account, which referred to Ms. Amlade as a “mother of two falsely convicted of a serious crime,” was later deleted.

Despite these developments, Ms. Amlade remains separated from her children even after four years have passed. Sudreau maintains that it acted independently of IJM, emphasizing that there is no conflict of interest despite their partnership.

In response, IJM issued a statement clarifying that they do not determine the pursuit of possible child trafficking cases or the arrest and prosecution of individuals.

The case of Ms. Amlade highlights the complex nature of child trafficking and the long-lasting consequences it can have on families. Efforts to reunite Ms. Amlade with her children are ongoing, shedding light on the need for continued advocacy and support for victims of child trafficking and their families.