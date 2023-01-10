Deputy Minister for Information, Fatimatu Abubakar, has said the embattled American rapper, Meek Mill, shooting a music video at the Jubilee House should be a learning curve for protocol staff at the Jubilee House.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, she said most of the diasporas who come down do not know Ghana’s culture well and therefore they should be pardoned.

“It is not the first time an artiste is visiting the president or presidency. A lot of artistes have been there already both foreign and local and most of them do not even know our culture and so should be pardoned. The protocol system has taken cue from this gaffe,” she said.

To her, the video and pictures were not taken at the president’s office and so the issue should not be dragged further but rather it is important that “we look at the bigger picture.”

“We’re learning and building so a lot of challenges would come. Let us look at the prospects rather than the negative comment. A lot of people have taken pictures at where Meek Mill took his. I don’t think the pictures are the issue,” she added.

A teaser of the rapper’s music video posted on social media featured some parts of the Jubilee House including a lectern at the Presidency.

Meek Mill was seen in the company of a group of other backers rapping at the seat of government.

The content of the video has since generated backlash from Ghanaians as they say the act has compromised the security of the Jubilee House.

According to the critics, since the Jubilee House is the embodiment of Ghana’s executive authority, it was inappropriate for the singer to have been allowed to access it in that manner.

