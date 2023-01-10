A-10-year-old girl, Amandah Odoom, has been electrocuted while a six-year-old girl is injured and receiving treatment at Kasoa Polyclinic.

This was after a cable of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) fell on them at Gomoa Nyanyano Old Market in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The two victims were rushed to the Kasoa Polyclinic but Odoom was pronounced dead upon arrival with the six-year-old still on admission receiving treatment.

Family sources said the children were playing under cable when the unfortunate incident happened on Tuesday.

In an interview with Adom News, an aunty of the deceased, sister Aba, narrated that she heard the children shouting for help and rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival, she found the victims on the ground with the cable on them.

Meanwhile, some residents at Gomoa Nyanyano Old Market have blamed the Kasoa ECG officials for the unfortunate incident.

They revealed that was not the first time such an incident had happened on the same line.

The Ankobeahene of Gomoa Nyanyano, Nana Ayi Quaye, has, therefore, called on the ECG management to come and change the cables to save lives and property.

Nana Quaye said the cables are old, adding they’ve been there for more than 30 years and need to be changed.