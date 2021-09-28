Ghana’s music fraternity, and the country at large, have been thrown into a state of mourning and shock following the death of veteran Highlife musician, Nana Kwame Ampadu.

He was reported dead in the early hours of Tuesday, September 28.

He was 77.

The musician is known for popular songs such as ‘Oman Bo Adwo’, ‘Mother’, ‘Obra’, ‘Osaman Bi’, among others.

Following his demise, Adom TV’s Prince Owusu visited his residence at Lapaz in Accra and reported that the atmosphere looked calm and sorrowful.

Whereas some family members were seen crying, others were also seen arranging chairs and tables for sympathisers who were trooping in.

According to sources, the late Nana Kwame Ampadu is a Chief hence family members said they were waiting for the family head, known locally as ‘Abusuapanyin’, to know the way forward.

One of his sons, Kwabena Amoah Ampadu, who spoke to Prince Owusu, said his father left behind six children and couldn’t tell if there were others elsewhere who would show up at his late father’s funeral.

