A popular fetish priestess, Nana Akosua Achiaa, from Kookyirekrom in the Bekwai Municipality in the Ashanti region, has professed repentance and promised to live a Christ-like life.

She made the declaration on the award-winning ‘Obra Show’ on Nhyira FM, hosted by Mama Effe.

The fetish priestess was accused of extorting an amount of Gh2,700 from Adwoa Fodjour who sought her help in resolving a relationship issue.

Upon interrogation, Nana Akosua Achiaa admitted to extorting money from the victim.

She then professed her repentance with a promise to refund the money.

Facts of the matter

A 50-year-old man, Peter Baidoo, appeared on Obra Show with a complaint that he met and proposed love to Adwoa Fodjour at Kookyirekrom.

Adwoa accepted his proposal even though she knew he was married.

Peter and Adwoa had nine and four children respectively.

ALSO READ:

Their love affair ran for six years without any child.

The relationship broke down as the partners rained curses on each other.

It was later revealed on the show that Peter Baidoo and Adwoa Fodjour had separately visited Nana Akosua Achiaa, the fetish priestess.

Peter was seeking spiritual protection against any evil machinations from the ex-lover, while Adwoa Fodjour was also seeking to reverse the curse on her.

Adwoa accused Nana Akosua Achiaa of extorting, an accusation she later admitted to on the live show.

Nana Akosua Achiaa shockingly declared she has given her life to Christ and will be attending Church services right after the show.

“I will be attending church after this issue although I have been a fetish priest for 19 years. I will not perform sacred rights again,” she declared.

She further promised to refund the sum of Ghs 2,700 taken from Adwoa Fodjour.