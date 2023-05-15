The Office of the Special Prosecutor has invited the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament aspirant for Ejura Sekyeredumase over a suspected case of corruption.

Juliana Kinang Wassan, according to a letter intercepted by JoyNews, is one of the persons of interest for their actions during the opposition party’s presidential and parliamentary primaries on May 13.

The MP aspirant who lost to the incumbent MP, Muhammad Bawah Braimah, was seen in a viral video standing in a car showering cash on the people who flung her at the Ahmadiya School Park where voting was ongoing.

According to JoyNews correspondent Nana Boakye Yiadom, there was a mad rush for the money which ranges from GH¢10 notes to GH¢100 notes.

Juliana Wassan told the reporter that she realised she had the money in her car and decided to show love to her fellow NDC members by sharing the cash.

This caught the attention of Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyabeng.

In a letter, the OSP said it has commenced an investigation into suspected corruption in respect of her action.

“The OSP considers you as a person necessary for investigation. You are directed to attend the Office of the Special Prosecutor at 6 Haile Selassie Avenue, South Ridge, Accra on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 10 am for interviewing.

“You may be accompanied by counsel of your choice.”

Joy News sources say other aspirants who gifted delegates various items at the voting grounds have been invited.