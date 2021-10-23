Award-winning Ghanaian artiste and brand influencer, Mona 4Reall, has shown solidarity to her colleague, rapper Medikal.

This comes after an Accra Circuit Court remanded the rapper into prison custody for five days for displaying a gun on social media.

He was charged with display of arms and ammunition.

The rapper, born Samuel Adu Frimpong, made his first court appearance on Friday.

As someone Mona4Real featured on her Here to Stay song, the latter took to her Instagram page to commiserate with him.

She shared a photo of them captioned: My thoughts are with you My Gee @amgmedikal #zaddysGirl #heretostay.

Following her post, fans and followers have taken to her comment section to also show support.