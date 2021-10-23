The National Identification Authority (NIA) will from Monday, October 25, 2021, suspend all 34 registration centres in the country.

The closure to last till November 2, 2021, will affect the Ghana Revenue Authority, the Registrar General’s Department and the NIA Head Office.

The suspension, according to the outfit, has become necessary as it prepares to deploy staff to permanent offices across all 16 regions of the nation.

“The decision is also to allow NIA bring its various services, including new registrations, card collection or issuance, card replacement and update of personal records, to the doorstep of the populace,” the NIA explained in a statement.

The Client Service Unit has expressed its deepest regret for any inconvenience caused by the temporary suspension of its services for the stipulated period.

Read the full statement below: