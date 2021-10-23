Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central Constituency in the Upper East Region, Isaac Adongo, on Friday visited Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at his Walewale residence.

This was to commiserate with him over the death of his mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia on Monday, September 13, 2021.

The lawmaker was accompanied by some North East Regional National Democratic Congress and Walewale constituency executives.

Despite Mr Adongo being an arch critic of President Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia-led government, he proved there is much more to life beyond politics during the visit.

Mr Adongo gifted Dr Bawumia a cow for the final funeral rites of Hajia Mariama, scheduled for Sunday, October 24, 2021.