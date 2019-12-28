The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Saturday afternoon proved there is much more to life beyond politics when he made a surprise appearance at the funeral of the mother of National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolga, Albert Adongo at Bolga.

Hon. Adongo was mourning his mother Mary Adane Adongo in Bolga, and a large number of mourners, including former President John Mahama and other NDC officials had gathered in his hometown to mourn with him.

Dr Bawumia was not scheduled to attend the programme, and not many would’ve expected him to be there.

The Vice President was rather scheduled to attend a festival in Bolga, but upon hearing about the burial and memorial service of Hon. Adongo’s mother, Dr Bawumia decided to pass by and mourn with Mr Adongo.

Dr Bawumia’s sudden appearance at the funeral surprised and impressed mourners, who commended him for displaying such level of brotherhood and maturity at such a crucial moment for a political opponent, who has publicly attacked him on several occasions.

Mr Adongo is an arch critic of Dr Bawumia, and he has taken it upon himself to lead the NDC’s attacks of the Vice President in a bid to neutralise his political effect on the fortunes of the NDC.

In a bid to ridicule the economic prowess of the Vice President, Mr Adongo once described as “Walewale Adams Smith”, but the attempted ridicule rather earned the Vice President plaudits.