Award-winning Ghanaian artiste and brand influencer, Mona 4Reall, has released her maiden EP which has been dubbed ‘Here to Stay.’

The seven-track debut EP comprises songs like ‘Hero’ produced by Richie, ‘Zaddy’s Girl’ ft Medikal produced by Richie, ‘Hit’ ft. Stonebwoy produced by Streetbeatz, ‘Baby’ ft. Shatta Wale produced by Mix-Master Garzy, ‘Gimme Dat’ ft. Efya produced by Mix-Master Garzy and ‘Bad Gyal’ produced by Mix-Master Garzy.

Prior to the release on Friday, October 15, a listening session was held at the Silver Bird Cinema in Accra on Thursday, October 14.

Born Mona Faiz Montrage, the sensational singer, who doubles as an entrepreneur, is said to have been ushered into the music industry in 2020 after she released singles including ‘Badder Than’, ‘Fine Girl’, ‘Baby’ and ‘God’s Child’.

Her celebrity lifestyle and her unique fashion sense have given her a brand name and a well-known one across the African continent.

The 4Reall Entertainment boss, popularly known on social media as Hajia4Reall, has consistently demonstrated that she is ready to make the necessary impact in the music industry although she joined the industry not long ago.

Her music videos exhibit dazzling qualities as well as good video directions with a touch of professionalism.

Combining her passion for both music and fashion, Mona has built a strong following of engaged millennial women and a dynamic social media presence.

She speaks to her audience through daily posts on Instagram and Snapchat where she shares anything from fashion, lifestyle, family life and travel among others.

Mona is currently the brand ambassador for Pink-berry Ghana and Richie Rich gummies.