Police prosecutors in the case in which four teenagers are standing trial for the alleged murder of final year Visual Arts student of Oppong Memorial Senior High School (SHS) say they have concluded investigations.

Lead prosecutor, Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Agyei, told the Bekwai Magistrate Court a duplicate docket has been forwarded to the Attorney-General’s office for advice.

Three Junior High School and a Senior High student have been on remand in police custody for the murder of Richard Appiah who was allegedly stabbed to death with broken bottle at Kokofu.

READ ALSO:

The court also renewed a bench warrant for the arrest of two others who are on the run.

According to prosecution, a confrontation ensued between the deceased and his friends who had then sneaked out of campus without permission at about 9:30pm on September 4, 2021.

The deceased, Richard Appiah

When the deceased and his friends realised the accused persons outnumbered them, they called other colleagues on campus on phone for support.

Few minutes later, the students arrived to join the fight. The deceased was stabbed in the process, making him bleed profusely.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at the nearby Ahmadiya Mission Hospital at Kokofu.

The second accused person admitted to police in his caution statement that he broke a bottle with which he stabbed the deceased.

The prosecution prayed the court to renew bench warrant for the arrest of two others, identified as Kofi Nti and Kofi Atta. The court, presided by His Worship Richard Akuoko, renewed the warrant for the arrest of the two suspects.

Hearing has been adjourned to October 28, 2021.