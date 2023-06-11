The lifeless body of a 22-year-old young man, Abdul Rahman, who was missing for some days, has been found hanging on a tree in the forest.

According to information gathered by Adom News’ Alfred Amoh, the Assin Kruwa base mobile money merchant went missing on June 8, 2023 at about 15: GMT and never returned until a community search team which comprises personnel from the Kakum National Park of the Wild Life Division stationed at Assin Kruwa, were dispatched into the forest to find the missing soul.

The lifeless body of Rahman was finally found hanging on a tree with copper wire tired to his neck in the forest.

Some persons from Assin Kruwa, who spoke to the media, said the deceased may have committed suicide over a missing Ghc3,500 working capital which belongs to his boss and being held liable for it.

The uncle of the deceased, Kwaku Quansah, who doubles as the Abusuapanin of the town, said the search in the forest was sanctioned after a thorough search was conducted by the community members to find the deceased was to no avail.

The Nyankumasi Ahenkuro police, upon receiving the information, rushed to the scene to convey the body to the Abura Dunkwa District Hospital Morgue for preservation and postmortem.

The body examination conducted by police and family members did not show any trace of marks or whatsoever.

Police investigation is currently underway, however, some eyewitness believe the deceased may have allegedly committed suicide as a result of the missing money.