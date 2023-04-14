Momo fraudster who tried to swindle Dr Likee left star-struck

Popular Kumasi-based actor, Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi popularly known as Dr Likee was nearly a victim of mobile money fraud.

It happened on set while his team was preparing to shoot one of their skits.

During the production, Dr. Likee received a phone call from a strange number claiming he had mistakenly sent money to him.

But the skit-maker who suspected it could be a fraudster probed further.

During the interrogation, the fraudster realised the victim was his celebrity crush.

Immediately, he got star-struck and the phone conversation turned into a hearty chat.

“This is my personal number so please don’t defraud me,” the actor pleaded and the fraudster responded in the affirmative.

Dr Likee passed his mobile phone to his co-actor, Kyekyeku who was overjoyed.

“I follow you people a lot,” the fraudster said in an excitement as Kyekyeku burst out into laughter.

The fraudster also recounted some of his favourite skits from the crew.