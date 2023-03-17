President Nana Akufo-Addo has filed past the body of late Black Star player, Christian Atsu.

Accompanied by an entourage, President Akufo-Addo paid his last respect to the late footballer at the State House where his last funeral rites are being held.

Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia also was present at the memorial service to commiserate with the family, football fraternity as well as the entire nation for this great loss.

Former President John Mahama was also spotted at the very solemn funeral service.

GFA President Kurt Okraku, Black Stars Coach, Chris Hughton, team mates and other former players across the globe were also present at the venue.

The mortal remains will be interned at his hometown at Ada.

