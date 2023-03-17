Former Black Stars Management Committee Chairman, George Afriyie, has called on people to be humble, generous and God-fearing.

According to him, these words kept ringing in his ears after he filed past the remains of winger, Christian Atsu, who died in the aftermath of the earthquake in Turkey last month.

“There is only one lesson, we must be humble in life, we must be generous, we must be God-fearing. In this world, we are here just in transit and for me, Christian is sitting on the right hand of God,” he said.

He told Joy News that the late player lived a decent life, adding that he was humble, affable and loved by all and his Christian life was so perfect.

“This is how he ended his stay on earth meaning we don’t know how we are going to end our exit on earth and so we must always be very humble,” he said while crying.

Winger, Christian Atsu, who died in the aftermath of the earthquake in Turkey last month, will be laid to rest today.

Atsu, 31, was found dead on February 18, 2023, following the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria on February 6, which killed more than 50,000 people in both countries.

He had been playing for the Hatayspor club before his demise.

He featured at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and was famously remembered for winning the best player at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Equatorial Guinea.