The funeral for the late professional footballer, Christian Atsu, is currently underway at the forecourt of the State House, Accra.

Family, friends and sympathizers have thronged the venue to take part in the state-assisted burial service.

The session will be incomplete without the traditional funeral rites in accordance with Ewe-Adangbe customs for dignitaries.

Present at the venue were some cultural troops who educated mourners on their tradition with eye-opening practices.