Former Black Stars player, John Paintsil, could not hold back his tears after filing past the mortal remains of his late team mate, Christian Atsu.
In a heartbroken and sorrowful state, he sobbed and cried into his handkerchief.
Many members of the football fraternity from around the world have come to pay their last respects as Atsu is laid to rest today.
