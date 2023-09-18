Ghana defender, Mohammed Salisu is expected to be sidelined for more weeks after undergoing surgery for pubalgia, a condition affecting the groin area.

The surgery will keep the 24-year-old out for further weeks as confirmed by the club.

Salisu joined the French Ligue 1 side this summer from Southampton but his debut has been delayed due to a setback.

He was expected to return to training after the international break as confirmed by Adi Hütter, who is AS Monaco coach.

However, it has now been determined that Salisu will undergo surgery to address his pubalgia, a lingering groin issue that has affected him since his arrival in the Principality.

AS Monaco’s official statement noted, “Following persistent pain during the international break, Mohamed Salisu (pubalgia) will undergo a surgical intervention in the coming days.”

The statement did not specify the duration of Salisu’s absence from play.

The €15 million signing has yet to make his debut for Monaco, and this surgery will delay his anticipated entry onto the field.

Salisu is likely to miss Ghana’s international friendly games against the USA and Mexico next month.

